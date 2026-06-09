King Charles urged to take decisive step to correct 'big mistake': 'Unforgivable error'

A renowned singer-songwriter has urged King Charles to take a decisisve step to correct a big mistake.

Elvis Costello, who's lso an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, has claimed that maintaining the word Empire constitutes a "big mistake" by the monarchy.

The mucision went on, "Why don't they just change the name in OBE to 'excellence'? Then everybody could be happy."

The 71-year-old Costello received the meddle from the King during the 2019 Birthday Honours.

He was recognised for his un-matched contributions to music throughout his career.

The entertainer, who has Irish heritage, described the royal residence as "tatty" during his visit to collect the award.

"The Palace itself is tatty - I didn't lean on any pillars because I thought they may be papier mâché," he continued to tell the Sunday Times.

After receving the honour at the investiture ceremony, Costello spent time with Irish journalists, engaging in conversation about Sinn Féin while still inside Buckingham Palace.

His father, Ross MacManus, had performed at staff balls at Buckingham Palace during Mr Costello's childhood, entering through the servants' entrance alongside other workers.

"So I thought, this time I'm going in the front door. I went out of curiosity, sceptical and cynical," the singer explained.

MacManus was an accomplished musician in his own right, performing with Joe Loss and his orchestra during the 1950s and later achieving television recognition through R. White's Lemonade advertisements in the 1970s.

Costello's father held lifelong republican views and, along with the singer's mother, encouraged him to attend the ceremony specifically to "look them in the eye".

The 71-year-old is not the first musician to take issue with British honours. John Lennon famously sent back his MBE in 1969 as a protest against the UK's involvement in the Nigeria-Biafra conflict and its backing of American military action in Vietnam.

George Harrison turned down an OBE in 2000, while David Bowie declined a knighthood three years later,stating: "It's not what I spent my life working for."

Costello accepted his honour in 2019, stating it "confirms my long-held suspicion nobody really listens to the words in songs".