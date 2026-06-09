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Meghan Markle extends olive branch to King Charles in surprise move

Palace 'recieves' unexpected delivery from Montecito as Meghan moves to win King Charles over
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 09, 2026

Meghan Markle extends olive branch to King Charles in surprise move

Prince Harry, who is expected to return to UK in a matter of weeks for the Invictus Games engagement, had reportedly urged his wife to take initiative in the peace talks as the matters seemed to be at an impasse.

Sources have revealed that Meghan has finally given into her husband’s pleas and has made efforts to win over her father-in-law. She began by sharing a subtle nod to Charles last month with her anniversary post, which featured a photo of the monarch.

Now, the As Ever founder has sent over a special delivery for the Palace, as an olive branch for King Charles and Queen Camilla. The latest report by Heat Magazine cited sources that Meghan has put together a “huge gift basket” for the monarch’s coronation anniversary.

“Harry is convinced that, if they’re going to win over Charles, Meghan needs to be just as involved as he is,” the insider said, noting that the Instagram nod was Meghan’s “calculated” idea.

For the gift basket, Meghan has added a sweet note as well.

“Charles is their only hope in terms of keeping their titles. If they don’t win him over, they know they’re sunk,” the source said.

“Harry and Meghan know plenty of people will view these gestures with suspicion, but they don’t care. Their attitude is that until Charles tells them to stop reaching out, they’ll keep making the effort.”

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