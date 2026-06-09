Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on being deleted by royals: 'Huge slap'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reaction to the Firm's latest shocking decision has been laid bare.

The royals have sent a clear message to the Sussexes with their latest move that left the Sussexes 'humiliated,' according to a new repory.

Just weeks before Harry's UK return, it was reported that the Palace plans to effectively decimate the changes the Sussexe had previously made to their former UK home of Frogmore Cottage and revert the house back to a ‘pre-Meghan and Harry era’.

The move suggests that the Sussexes' heartbreaking rift with the royal family is still far from healed.

An insider says, ‘This is a huge slap in the face for Harry.'

They explained how it shattered the Duke's hopes, saying: "He's throwing all his energy into creating a path where he will feel safe bringing his wife and children home to England and right when he’s sure he’s making progress with his father and getting something worked out for the summer.

The insider went on, 'It comes out that all the wonderful updates they made [to Frogmore] are being ripped apart. He accepts that it doesn’t belong to them, but at the same time he does feel some sense of ownership and attachment to it.'

The source claimed: 'The Queen gave it to him and he and Meghan poured their heart and soul into making it a beautiful home, so of course it’s upsetting.'

Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate was the first and only home that Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, had built for themselves in the UK.

It was also the first home they shared as a married couple and the one they bought their first child, their son Archie, home to.

They spent a lot of money and made the place more modern and liveable. Harry says the only reason he can see to tear it apart, is to spite them,’ the insider says.

‘He has let it be known that he is keen to bring Meghan and the children this summer and would love to stay with them at Frogmore. They both love that cottage and would feel at least some sense of comfort since they designed it to their own taste.

The insider claimed: 'He fully believes there are people in his family that orchestrated this to purposely hurt him, whether they will admit that or not.'