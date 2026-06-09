Trump dozes at NBA Finals, igniting latest health concerns ahead of 80th birthday

U.S. President Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8.

However, from the start, his attendance remained controversial due to increased security risks and the cancellation of public after-parties.

But the latest incident totally stole the spotlight.

The 79-year-old was caught on camera dozing off at one of the most exciting games at Madison Square Garden. The video went viral quickly with thousands of reposts and shares.

In the video, it is clearly seen that Trump closed his eyes for an extended period as he was sitting next to Knicks owner James Dolan.

This shows a pattern of apparent drowsiness during public appearances, as Trump has also been seen dozing off at multiple events before.

Days earlier, Trump was also seen slumped in his chair in the Oval Office, struggling to stay awake. Responding to that incident, White House representative claimed he was simply “blinking.”

Trump does not appear to get a full night's sleep, which is not only evident from his repeated dozing incidents but also by his late-night posting behaviour. The president is repeatedly seen posting between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., suggesting severe sleep deprivation.

Repeated dozing for a 79-year-old, especially during high-stimulus events such as NBA Finals game are not considered normal aging.

Medical experts suggest several possibilities, including chronic severe sleep deprivation, an undiagnosed sleep disorder known as sleep apnea, medication side effects, or reduced cardiovascular function causing microsleeps.

The medical condition of Trump is also unclear, as White House officials have not released detailed results from Trump’s most recent physical exam, which occurred at Walter Reed.

At the NBA Finals, Trump was also greeted by loud boos during the national anthem. He later claimed the reception was “mostly cheers.”

The NBA Finals ended with a Spurs victory 115-111, though the Knicks still lead the series 2-1.