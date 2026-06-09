Palace confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's plan as Harry heads to UK

Buckingham Palace has confirmed a major royal engagement for King Charles and Queen Camilla this week, but the timing has raised eyebrows amid speculation about Prince Harry's show of power in Britain.

The announcement lands just as fresh speculation swirls over the Duke of Sussex making a surprise return to the UK.

The senior royals will put on a united front as the monarch and his wife are set to lead them on foot from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel for this year's annual Order of the Garter ceremony.

Three distinguished figures from academia will join Britain's most prestigious order of chivalry as Knight Companions. Lord Hennessy of Nympsfield, Lord O'Donnell and Lord Burnett of Maldon will undergo a private investiture ceremony in the Garter Throne Room before the main service.

Their appointments to the Most Noble Order of the Garter were confirmed on April 23, 2026.

After the chapel service, the Royal Family will return to the castle by carriage.

The Order of the Garter holds the distinction of being Britain's oldest and most senior chivalric order, having been founded by Edward III approximately 700 years ago.

Membership comprises the Sovereign, who serves as head of the Order, the Queen, various Royal Family members, and a maximum of 24 companions.

Selection for this honour rests solely with the monarch, who personally chooses individuals who have distinguished themselves through public service, made notable contributions to the nation, or served the Crown directly.

All three newly appointed companions currently sit as crossbench life peers in the House of Lords.