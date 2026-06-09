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How to rearrange profile grid on Instagram?

Instagram finally lets users rearrange profile grid, ending years of chronological frustration
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 09, 2026

How to rearrange profile grid on Instagram?
How to rearrange profile grid on Instagram?

Instagram has finally allowed users to change their profile grids, enabling them to restructure their photos irrespective of their chronological order.

The feature, announced on June 8, finally handed users the long-awaited creative control.

Here’s how to rearrange the profile grid on Instagram in three simple steps:

Step 1: Go to your profile and long-press any post

Tap and hold on any photo or video on your grid until a pop-up menu appears on screen.

Step 2: Select “Reorder grid” from the menu

You’ll find this option alongside familiar choices like “Pin to main grid” and “Archive.” Tap it, and you will be redirected to a new editing window where you can move all your posts.

Step 3: Drag and drop posts into your preferred order

Simply long-press any post and drag it to a new position. Your changes save instantly and are visible to anyone who visits your profile.

The pinned posts stay fixed at the top irrespective of profile reordering.

Meta claims that the update is ideal for “highlighting a new era, resurfacing older content, refreshing your aesthetic, or showcasing key projects.”

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