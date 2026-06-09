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Palace issues statement as Princess Anne shines with important royal role

Princess Anne shows off her elegance as she represents King Charles
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 09, 2026

Palace issues statement as Princess Anne shines with important royal role
Palace issues statement as Princess Anne shines with important royal role

The rooyal family's hardest working member has return to royal duties day after welcoming new daughter-in-law to her home.

The Princess Royal showed off her elegance as she represented King Charles during an even at Windsor Castle.

The Palace released a statement as The Princess Royal performed  an important duty.

 "Congratulations to everyone who received honours at today’s Investiture ceremony, hosted by The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle," wrote the Palace.

 It said Dr. Mark Williams received an OBE for services to prosthetics and Dr. Nasser Kurdy was honored with an OBE for services to community interfaith.

The Princess Royal hosted the ceremony just three days after King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family attended her son's wedding.

The monarch and senior royals gathered at a ​village in south-west England on ‌Saturday to celebrate the wedding of Peter Phillips, to ​nurse Harriet Sperling.

Anne was joined ​by her husband, Timothy Laurence, at ⁠the private ceremony at All Saints ​Church in Kemble, near Cirencester, by ​her brother Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as other senior royals including Prince William and ​his wife Kate Middleton.

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