Princess Anne and Autumn Kelly's enduring relationship following family wedding

Princess Anne’s close bond with her former daughter-in-law Autumn Kelly has once again drawn attention following Peter Phillips’ wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling earlier this month.

Peter, the eldest son of the Princess Royal, tied the knot on 6 June in a family ceremony attended by his two daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, who played bridesmaid roles on the special day.

However, Autumn, Peter’s ex-wife and the girls’ mother, was notably absent from the celebrations.

Peter and Autumn were married in 2008 before separating in 2019 and finalising their divorce in 2021.

Despite the split, the pair have continued to co-parent their daughters, maintaining what has widely been described as a respectful and cooperative arrangement.

Autumn has also remained on good terms with members of the wider royal circle, particularly Princess Anne.

The pair were seen together as recently as last April at the Cirencester Park horse trials, where they appeared relaxed and on friendly terms during a public catch-up.

Their connection dates back to Autumn’s marriage into the family, during which she regularly attended key royal occasions including Trooping the Colour and equestrian events at Gatcombe Park.

Over the years, she was frequently seen supporting Anne at sporting fixtures, including Royal Ascot, where the two were pictured together on several occasions.

Following Peter and Autumn’s separation, a statement at the time emphasised that both families were saddened by the news but fully supportive of their shared commitment to co-parenting.

It also confirmed that both would continue to live in Gloucestershire to remain close to their daughters.