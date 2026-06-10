Prince William takes charge with new plan

Prince William is taking charge of the narrative about a crucial issue as he talks about warning signs during an important appearance in London.

The Prince of Wales, who has been carrying the legacy of his late mother Princess Diana with his ambitious five-year project Homewards, arrived at the London tech Week to host a panel where the discussion would be about preventing homelessness.

The focus is on how data can be used to figure out the markers which could bring a person at a crisis point, leading to homelessness.

Before William launching the Homelessness Data Lab at the panel, the future King commented how “ethically and responsibly” people at risk can be identified.

“Before someone loses their home, there are often warning signs,” a message on Homewards read. “A missed bill, a child missing school, a search online for help. But too often systems only respond when people hit crisis point.”

They noted the homelessness can be “predictable” and “with the right partnerships in place, it can be preventable”.

Hence, with the launch of Homelessness Data Lab, the aim is to bring businesses, local partners and the sector together to see how the latest technology and innovations can be implemented.

Kensington Palace also shared an update on the event which highlights the role of data and technology in the matter.

The statement noted that homelessness is “bigger than most people realise” citing the number of people experiencing the unfortunate circumstances.