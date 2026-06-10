Sarah Ferguson forced to take legal action as damage gets ‘ugly'

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly left furious as she finds herself struggling with new set of bombshell revelations just as she was close to finding a way out of her nightmare.

Former staffers of Fergie were cited by historian Andrew Lownie, detailing all the bad behavior they experienced at the hands of her. They claim that the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was “absolutely chaotic”.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mum is determined to prove that all those allegations about her are not true and it is only a scheme to make her look bad, insiders have claimed.

They also note that Fergie is putting the blame on the shamed ex-prince Andrew, and believes this is “just one more disaster he’s brought to her door”.

Although, she wants the whole episode to go away, people around her stress that she should take legal action if she wants

“Sarah’s argument is that getting into an ugly legal battle will cost her money she doesn’t have and just drag the story on longer,” an insider told Closer magazine.

“But most people advising her agree that if she really wants to stop the damage, she may eventually have no choice but to throw money at this. Otherwise, the hits are going to keep coming.”

The update comes at a time when Fergie was making attempt of a deal with King Charles. She reportedly wants to have a royal pension in exchange to keep all the secrets conceals. The deal appears to be an unlikely prospect now.