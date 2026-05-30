Durefishan shares emotional message after performing Hajj

Pakistani actor Durefishan Saleem during her spiritual journey of Hajj. — Instagram/@durefishans

Pakistani actor Durefishan Saleem shared a heartfelt message after performing Hajj, reflecting on a journey that brought profound spiritual growth, patience, gratitude, and unwavering faith.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Murshid star said that the sacred journey left her spiritually enriched and enabled her to detach herself “from every emotion”.

Durefishan expressed gratitude for performing Hajj with her parents that gave her strength while she “fell sick on the first day of Rami”.

The actor described it as a “story of Sabr, Shukar, and Tawakul,” which not only deeply transformed her but also allowed her to form friendships with fellow female pilgrims.

“We prayed, cried, laughed, and ate every camp food,” she wrote, recalling moments of companionship and shared devotion. She added that they “heard amazing stories of taqwa and learnt religion more through practice than words.”

She further wrote about the many blessings she collected during this precious journey, saying: “Don’t know what I am taking with me because there is so much that I can’t put into words for now, but I know what I am leaving behind — the weight of things and emotions I had carried for a while.”

“Detachment from every emotion and surrender is what Hajj taught me, and probably that’s one thing I am going to keep reminding myself of again and again. My body is aching, but my heart is fuller than ever.”

Concluding her message, Durefishan extended greetings and prayers to all Muslims, wishing that God bless everyone with the opportunity to perform the sacred obligation of Hajj.