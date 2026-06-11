Princess Diana declined major offer just year before King Charles divorce

It’s no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry’s parents did not have a happy marriage, as it all ended in a messy divorce in 1996. A year later, Diana tragically passed away in car accident in Paris.

However, the late Princess of Wales remain an influential figure in the eyes of the public and her star power can be felt, just like it did for a key figure back in December 1995.

According to a new report, Diana’s private secretary Patrick Jephson recalled a secret meeting which took place in New York over some coffee. Princess Diana had received a special opportunity from an important figure across the pond in as secret meeting, but had to politely decline, just two years before her death.

“It was a little bit cloak and dagger,” Jephson told People Magazine about the surprising meet-up between Diana and the very charming John F. Kennedy Jr.

JFK Jr. wanted the royal to appear on his magazine, George, which would have worked as a “a seal of approval it didn’t yet merit”. The royal politely declined stating that she would consider the 50th or 100th issue of the magazine.

“There was anticipation on both sides,” Jephson said. “She was quick-witted and fun to be with.”

He continued, “It was a little bit flirtatious, as she would have been with any man. But because he was who he was, that gave it a slight extra sparkle.”

Moreover, John was also “respectful” towards Diana and they had a “jolly chat”.