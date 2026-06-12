Jesy Nelson basks in fan love after emotional documentary premiere

Jesy Nelson thanked fans after showcasing her new documentary at the Sheffield DocFest on Thursday

Jesy Nelson was overwhelmed by the response from her fans after showcasing her new documentary at the Sheffield DocFest on Thursday.

The singer was spotted for the first time since former Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards made bombshell comments, revealing that she decided to keep her distance from Jessy following the feud.

However, Jesy appeared unbothered by Perrie's remarks as she put on a chic display in white summer dress for the event.

Following the screening, Jesy took to Instagram to gush over her fans, sharing a series of sweet images from the day.

Alongside the post, she penned: 'The most special day showcasing my brand new documentary 'Jesy Nelson Life Changing' soon to be airing on @primevideouk.

'Got to finally meet some of my beautiful fans today as well which has been such a long time coming. Thank you to every one that came to support me today. My heart is so full.'

Her new documentary will follow her as a mother of twins diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy as she navigates her new reality while fighting to change UK newborn screening laws.

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Jesy Nelson: Life Changing will be shown on Prime from July 17.

Earlier that day, Perrie appeared on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast and emphasised that she tried her best to help Jesy, despite Jesy's claims to the contrary in her recent documentary.