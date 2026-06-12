Shakira sends message of hope for 'little champions' amid FIFA 2026 buzz

Shakira shared a powerful message of hope for “little champions” as the 2026 FIFA World Cup excitement continues to mount.

The Waka Waka hitmaker urged fans to look beyond the spectacle of football and remember those “who are waiting for opportunities.”

Just hours before taking over the stage for her highly anticipated opening in the tournament, the Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 11.

“May this 2026 World Cup take place in peace and be a source of joy and unity for people around the world,” she wrote, reflecting on the power of sport to unite people while highlighting a cause that remains close to her heart.

“Above all, may we remember our little champions who are waiting for opportunities, such as education, so they can thrive in life,” the Hips Don’t Lie songstress added, referring to the major joint initiative by FIFA and Global Citizen that aims to raise $100 million.

She built up the excitement, writing, “We Are Ready! [football emoji].”

For the unversed, the global superstar is donating 100% of her royalties and proceeds from her 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem, Dai Dai, to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

The funds will be directly channeled to provide disadvantaged and vulnerable children across Latin America, Africa, and Asia with access to quality education and soccer opportunities.

To boost the initiative, Sony Music has also pledged to match the first $250,000 raised by the track.

Earlier Shakira has expressed that Dai Dai is more than just a sports song. It is a message of hope dedicated to every child who has been told their dreams are "too big," drawing from her own early life struggles before finding global success.