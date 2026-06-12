Katie Price says she looks for missing father figure in her relationships

Despite currently being married, she did not rule out marrying again

Katie Price's step father, Paul Price, has broken his silence on her relationship struggles, suggesting that she has always needed a man in her life.

The former glamour model,48, is currently married to Lee Andrews, who remains in Al Awir Central Prison, Dubai on fraud allegations.

Katie has reportedly refused to pay £140,000 needed to secure his release.

In a new interview promoting her Sky Original four-part series Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, the mum-of-five speaks candidly about her long-standing issues.

Katie Price's official Instagram account

Family members also share their perspective, including how Katie’s biological dad left the family home when she was a toddler.

Her stepdad, Paul tells the new Sky documentary: “She can never be on her own. She's always got to have a man, and this is when I was saying to myself, have I done something wrong? Is it the way she's been brought up?

“I didn't want to get that close. I didn't want to feel like I'm taking over. I just wanted to be there if she needed me. I wanted her dad to be the dad, so I think that's where she's suffering.”

Katie agrees saying: “Paul never ever ever has made me feel like I'm not his, never. But when I think of it now, I look for in men what was probably missing from my real dad. I've always needed a man, always been vulnerable and needy. "

And through the years there's a habitual kind of abuse for men against me, taking advantage of me from a young age for their self benefit, and each time the traumas happened, I think it affected me,”

Katie hopes her four-part series Katie Price : Nothing to Hide, will mark a new chapter in her life, trying to move on from her problems.

She said at the premiere at the Sheffield Documentary Festival: “I am definitely the best version I've ever been of myself."

Despite currently being married, she did not rule out marrying again.

“What am I going to be like in 20 years? I should certainly look different, my face will be up here. How many more marriages? I don't know.”

Meanwhile, sources told the DailyMail that Katie's family is deeply concerned about her mental health.