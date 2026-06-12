Prince Harry's visa case may take surprise turn as Trump 'softens' stance

Prince Harry's visa documents case may take a surprise turn as an update is expected this week in the ongoing legal battle.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, is seeking the release of the Britih royal's immigration records following admissions of past drug use in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

The Washington DC district court case stems from a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. The latest details in the case could be made public soon.

Reacting to the update, some alleged Trump has "softened his stance" since Harry entered the US in his first term, expressing concern at the president's reluctance to intervene.

Pearl Henry, a follower, reacted to GB News' piece, saying: "Perhaps there were no records for the Biden administration to release. Would it really have occured to dim bulb Harry that he needed to apply for a visa?"

Another joined the conversation, responding: "Harry, however, is UK's burden. Unless he goes to another nation instead of UK.

The scheduled development follows a complex timeline of legal manoeuvres between the think-tank and Government lawyers.

As per the previous orders, federal agencies were ordeed to hand over specific information and declarations regarding how the Duke's visa application was handled.

While some heavily redacted institutional declarations were made public in 2025, the actual core immigration forms and specific application details submitted by teh Duke of Sussex , who relocated to the US in 2020, have remained confidential under privacy protections.

US District Judge Carl Nichols previously reviewed the duke’s private immigration records to determine whether the public interest in disclosure outweighs the prince’s personal privacy rights.

Judge Nichols emphasised that Harry retains the same expectations of confidentiality as any other individual.

In his 2024 written order, he stated: "The public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the Duke's immigration records. Like any foreign national, the Duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status."

Meanwhile, the foundation has argued throughout the proceedings that the public has a right to know if standard federal laws were applied equally.

They want the authoruty to clear the air if Harry did not receive preferential oversight or waivers from the Department of Homeland Security upon entering the country.

Trump previously hinted at potential deportation if immigration rules were broken; however, he allegedly softened his stance during an interview with The New York Post last year, stating: "I’ll leave him alone. I don't want to do that. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

On the other hand, meghan's husband has only commented generally on his status in past media interviews, noting: "American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that's a high priority for me right now."