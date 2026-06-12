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King Charles makes big announcement ahead of Harry's UK visit

The British monarch and his wife Queen Camilla set for milestone event as Harry heads to UK
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 12, 2026

King Charles makes big announcement ahead of Harrys UK visit
King Charles makes big announcement ahead of Harry's UK visit

The royal Palace has confirmed big news about King Charles and Queen Camilla's next move as Prince Harry prepares to land in the UK.

The British monarch and his wife Camilla will attend a milestone event in Scotland when the new Scottish Parliament is formally opened later this month.

The ceremony, scheduled for Saturday 27 June, will see the 77-year-old deliver an address to MSPs, officially launching the parliamentary term that follows the Holyrood elections held in May.

The event brings together elected representatives, cultural performers, and community figures to mark the beginning of the new legislative session.

The entertainment programme will showcase Scottish artistic talent, with contributions from both the National Theatre of Scotland and the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

The royal couple will also meet "local heroes" nominated by MSPs from constituencies and regions throughout Scotland.

Charles and Camilla previously visited Holyrood in 2024 when the Parliament celebrated its 25th anniversary.

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