Ariana Grande reveals 'Petal' opening track in surprise concert moment

Ariana Grande sent her fans into an absolute frenzy with an unexpected concert moment.

The Bang Bang hitmaker is using her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour as the perfect opportunity to tease the tracklist of her upcoming album, titled Petal, set to release on July 31.

During her first night in downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com on Saturday, June 13, the 32-year-old pop star and actress let the live audience know that Kiss Me is Track 1 from her new album.

Her newly released Hate That I Made You Love Me is the second track of her highly anticipated eighth studio album.

Just minutes before her concert began, the Wicked star revealed the new album’s opening track title through a surprise visual projection on the stage curtains.

Earlier that day, the 7 Rings chart-topper posted a hint on her Instagram Stories stating she was "excited for tonight's countdown".

While the stadium waited for the show to start, a pre-show timer counted down.

The moment the timer hits the one-minute mark, the numbers "1. kiss me" suddenly flashed across the massive stage curtains and the jumbotron.

The arena erupted into intense screaming as soon as the text hit the screen. Fan-captured videos showed stadium crowds completely "freaking out" over the sudden tracklist drop.