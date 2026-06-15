Who won bidding war for Clarkson's viral 'Lambo' tractor on 'Clarkson's Farm 5'?

Jeremy Clarkson waved goodbye to a buzzing Clarkson’s Farm star in a docu series season five as his popular Lambo tractor sold to the highest bidder.

Cheffins, an agricultural auctioneer features in season 5 of Clarkson’s Farm, which aired on Prime Video this month.

Cheffins, featured in episode six that aired on Wednesday, June 10, where the auctioneer was asked to bid on and sell one of Clarkson’s 350-horsepower 2016 Deutz-Fahr tractor.

The show’s producers contacted Cheffins in March 2025 and had been featured throughout Clarkson’s Farm.

Clarkson, joined by farming contractor and co-star Kaleb Cooper attended the bid at the Cheffins’ auction facility while filming continued for the whole day.

They toured the 40-acre sale ground.

As the green Lambo entered the drive-through auction hall, Clarkson predicted the auction price.

“Here’s it us. There’s going to be a frenzy of bidding,” said Clarkson.

As the bidding process gained momentum, he commented, “We are actually getting closer to the £80,000 that I had paid for it.”

After the final bid was made at £70,500 to a UK based buyer out of a total of 62 bids, the pair appeared excited with the result.

Clarkson poked at the auction, saying, “Well, it was a financial hit, but it wasn’t a financial kick in the nuts.”

‘Lambo’ was auctioned at the Cheffins Monthly Machinery Sale at Sutton, near Ely, on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The next two episodes are slated for Wednesday, June 17 and 18, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.