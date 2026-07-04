Sony makes major PlayStation announcement that could change gaming forever

PlayStation's biggest change yet could end physical game collecting

Sony has confirmed that starting in January 2028, new PlayStation games will no longer be released on physical discs. Every new title will be digital-only, available through the PlayStation Store or as download codes at retail.

In a blog post, Sid Shuman, Senior Director of Content Communications at Sony Interactive Entertainment, explained the decision, saying, “As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games released on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028.”

He added that the move aligns with how most players already choose to buy and play games today. Games already out or releasing before January 2028 will be unaffected.

This comes as digital sales on PlayStation have seen a steady climb. It is evident from the fact that at the launch of PS4 in 2013, only 13 percent of full games sales were digital. Whereas, by 2025, the digital sales have jumped to around 80 percent.

Physical discs offer several advantages over digital games as the gamers don’t have to worry about servers; however, digital games are easier to manage because players do not need to store physical media.

The discs hold significant sentimental value for the gamers who have witnessed the transition.