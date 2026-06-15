Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie steal King Charles, Prince William's thunder

Members of the royal family continued to steal the spotlight as they dazzled with grace and elegance at public outings this week.

Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie turned heads in beautiful outfits at a 700-year-old royal ceremony in Windsor on Monday.

Catherine and Sophie stepped out to support their respective husbands, William and Edward, as well as the King and Queen, at Windsor Castle for the annual Order of the Garter ceremony at St George's Chapel.

The much-adored royal wives charmed crowds, offering elegant curtseys to the King and Queen during the Garter Day procession.

The mesmerising video of the royals went viral, attracting massive attention and hearts from their fans.

Kate stole the spotlight in a bespoke coat, made from fabric woven by, and a hat using the same fabric. She wore earrings to elevate her beauty.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a "Gabriella" silk tea dress from Suzannah London, which retails for £1,590.

The royal ladies were watching the tradition procession from the Castle to St George’s Chapel for the annual service to honour the UK’s oldest and most senior order of chivalry.

William and Kate, Charles and Camilla, Edward and Sophie, Anne and Sir Tim and the Duke and Duchess and Gloucester were seen returning to the castle in carriages.

The royals walked in procession from the castle to the chapel for the service, which marks one of the most significant events in the royal calendar.