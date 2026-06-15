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Prince William, Princess Kate steal sweet moment during royal ceremony

The Prince and Princess of Wales' lighthearted interaction is caught on camera during Garter Day celebrations
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 15, 2026

The future king and queen share a sweet moment while waiting for their carriage back to Windsor Castle
The future king and queen share a sweet moment while waiting for their carriage back to Windsor Castle

Prince William and Princess Kate shared a tender moment amid the pomp and pageantry of Garter Day.

On Monday, June 15, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and several senior royals for this year’s Order of the Garter procession at Windsor Castle. The annual celebration honours the Order of the Garter with a grand procession and service at St George’s Chapel, bringing together the Sovereign, members of the Royal Family, and the Knights and Ladies of the Garter in full ceremonial attire.

In a poignant video shared by Kensington Palace on William and Kate’s official social media, the future king and queen were seen sharing a sweet moment outside St George’s Chapel as they waited for their carriage back to the castle.

Princess Catherine appeared to whisper something to William while laughing as he adjusted his plumed hat.

Moments later, the couple boarded their carriage and made their way back to Windsor Castle alongside the other senior royals.

Founded by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago, the Order of the Garter remains Britain's oldest and most prestigious order of chivalry. Membership is limited to the Sovereign, the Queen, members of the Royal Family and a select group of companions recognised for their contributions to public life.

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