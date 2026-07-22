King Charles sends greetings for future king George as new stage begins

King Charles is celebrating a special day not only as the monarch but also as a doting grandfather as Prince George is officially in the next phase of his life.

Buckingham Palace shared a special message for the future king as he marks a fresh chapter in his life on Wednesday, turning 13.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new portrait of the young prince, who has notably grown taller, almost his mother Princess Catherine’s height. The photo had been taken at Kensington Palace by photographer Matt Porteous, who has previously captured special moments for the family.

Minutes after the released, the King’s office shared the portrait, with the message, “Happy 13th birthday to Prince George!”

This is also an important age for the young royal as his training as the heir to the throne will be implemented by the Palace. As per tradition, once the heir turns 13, they can also begin royal duties.

George has already accompanied his parents on key occasions, which reports suggest was done to have the prince accustomed to public-facing engagements.

Moreover, this September, George will be following in his father Prince William’s footsteps as he heads to Eton College, marking the start of his senior school experience.