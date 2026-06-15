New Love Story? Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn finally moves on with Sarah Pidgeon

Joe Alwyn is making headlines again after spotted in New York with actress Sarah Pidgeon.

The actor, 35, was appeared to be spending time with Pidgeon, 29, who shows up in the Ryan Murphy project Love Story.

The two were seen talking, having drinks and walking together in a relaxed mood that quickly caught public attention.

At one point during the outing, they were seen sharing a kiss inside a busy place, which made their closeness seem more clear.

While walking in the city, Alwyn also placed a hand on her back, showing a comfortable and close bond between them.

The sighting came at a time when Alwyn’s past relationship with Taylor Swift is once again in the headline because of their old romance.

Swift, 36, is currently is all set to marry NFL star Travis Kelce, which has brought her back into global headlines.

Alwyn and Swift were together for about six years before ending their relationship in 2023.

However, the romance stayed mostly private during that time, although it later inspired some of Swift’s music.

Since the split, Alwyn kept his personal life very private and this is one of the first times he has been seen in a possible new romance.

Moreover, neither Joe nor Sarah has talked about the reports but the outing has already sparked a lot of online talk.