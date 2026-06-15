‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 review: War between Targaryens explodes

House of the Dragon season 3 is going all out as the war between Team Green and Team Black finally explodes into full battle.

Early reviews say that the new season starts fast and does not waste time. Big fights happen on land, in the sea and even in the sky, with dragons playing a huge role in the destruction.

The story continues right after season 2, but this time things feel more intense and direct. There is less slow politics and more action as both sides fully go after the Iron Throne.

Emma D’Arcy returns as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke is back as Alicent Hightower and Matt Smith continues as Daemon Targaryen. However, their fight for power stays at the center of the story.

New faces also join the show, including James Norton as Lord Ormund Hightower, adding more tension and changing loyalties in the Green side.

Even with more battles, the show still keeps its emotional drama. It continues to show how power, family, and ambition tear people apart.

With dragon fights and large scale war now fully in motion, season 3 is being seen as one of the biggest and most intense parts of the series so far.