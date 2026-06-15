More than an Oscar? Timothée Chalamet makes bold Knicks confession

Timothée Chalamet was on cloud nine after the New York Knicks finally won their first NBA championship in more than 50 years.

The 30-year-old actor has been one of the team's biggest celebrity supporters for years, regularly showing up courtside and cheering them on.

So when the Knicks got the title with a victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Chalamet celebrated just like any lifelong fan would.

Speaking after the game, the Dune star made a comment that caught people’s attention quicky.

Timothée admitted that celebrating a Knicks championship meant more to him than winning an Oscar.

However, the statement surprised many fans, especially since he received a few Academy Award nominations throughout his acting career.

Fellow actor and dedicated Knicks fan Ben Stiller was also emotional after the historic win. Wearing a championship T shirt, Kylie Jenner’s beau shared that it was one of the happiest moments he ever experienced in his life.

Stiller spent much of the season sharing videos and updates about the team, with some fans even wondering if he could turn the footage into a future documentary.

The Knicks' championship journey also made some famous supporters as Taylor Swift was seen courtside before the final alongside the Haim sisters, while Kylie also attended games to support her lover.