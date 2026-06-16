Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei lashes out at FIFA, saying 'our team is the most oppressed'

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei lashed out at FIFA after last minute travel bans were imposed on the Iran team ahead of their opener.

Ghalenoei was addressing a post-match press conference after their side ended up in a draw in the World Cup opener on Monday, June 15.

The Iran captain Mehdi Taremi, midfielder Mohammad Mhebi, and head coach Amir Ghalenoei criticised FIFA and expressed grievances toward the Trump administration.

The Iranian side was told to leave Los Angeles soon after Monday night’s 2-2 draw against New Zealand.

“Everything is like disaster, actually, for us,” said Taremi, who added that when FIFA president Gianni Infantino paid a visit to their dressing room, they put forward their concerns directly to him.

Angry Iranian head coach Ghalenoei said, “After the game they said to us, ‘you have to leave immediately.’”

“We’ve been asked to get on a plane and return to our camp in Tijuana and we are really troubled by that.

“They are forcing us to go back early. They are making the situation more and more difficult, more hurdles, but we’re not going to let that stop us from doing our best.”

Iran, per the original plan, were due to be based in Tucson, Arizona, for the rest of the World Cup but moved their camp to Tijuana, Mexico, amid Iran-U.S. war.

Iran will return to Los Angeles for their second match of Group C, against Belgium on June 21, and against Egypt in Seattle on June 27, 2026.