King Charles and Queen Camilla to lead grand royal procession

Royal Ascot 2026 is officially underway, and all eyes will be on the famous Straight Mile as the Royal Procession makes its grand entrance on Tuesday afternoon.

At precisely 2pm, King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the traditional carriage procession that marks the start of each day at the prestigious racing festival, joined in the first carriage by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

The second carriage will carry Princess Anne, accompanied by her son Peter Phillips and his wife, Mrs Peter Phillips, alongside businessman Sir Ben Elliot.

Following behind in the third carriage will be the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, joined by Ascot Racecourse chairman Gus Christie and internationally acclaimed soprano Danielle de Niese.l

Completing the procession, the fourth carriage will feature Matt Ramsden and Mrs Matt Ramsden alongside renowned interior designer Luke Irwin and Mrs Luke Irwin.

The tradition dates back more than 200 years, with the very first Royal Procession taking place in 1825, and it remains one of the most celebrated moments of the British summer social calendar.