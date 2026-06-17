Kate Middleton's mother, sister-in-law turn heads on Ascot day 2

Princess Kate's family dominated as day two of Royal Ascot kicked off in style on Wednesday.

One of the first famous faces that turned heads was Princess Kate's mother, Carole Middleton.

Carole arrived with her daughter-in-law Alizée Thevenet, who is the wife of James Middleton. She stole the show with her stunning appearnce.

Carole looked stunning in pink with a co-ordinating hat while Alizée dazzled as she went for an angelic white number with a boater hat - looking very trendy.

The pair were all smiles as they arrived and luckily the sun is shining ready for a busy day of racing ahead.

Carole and Alizée have both nailed the strict hat rules from the royal enclosure.

The royal family and their in-laws equally love horses and dogs. They even enjoy the race.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch the racing from the Royal Box he attends day one of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 16.

The royal couple had a wonderful day out yesterday. After the carriage procession, they headed to the royal box to get the best view of the races.