King Charles greets Sophie and special guest ahead of 95th birthday

Royal Ascot's second day was filled with heartwarming family moments as members of the royal family gathered once again for one of the most glamorous events of the summer season.

Among the standout scenes was a sweet exchange between King Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

As she greeted the monarch, Duchess Sophie delivered a flawless curtsy before sharing a warm smile with her brother-in-law.

Making the day even more special was the presence of of Sophie's father, Christopher Rhys-Jones, who joined his daughter and Prince Edward at Ascot.

The special appearance comes just days before Mr Rhys-Jones celebrates his 95th birthday on Friday, making the outing an especially meaningful one for the Edinburgh family.

The Princess Royal was also among the royals attending the prestigious racing event.

Princess Anne arrived alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and stood out in a vibrant pink outfit as she joined fellow family members for the day's racing and festivities.

Princess Anne is also seen attending day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2026 in Ascot, England.