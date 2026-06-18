Cristiano Ronaldo under fire after Portugal draw World Cup opener against DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo left his fans disappointed after failing to put in an impressive performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Democratic Republic of Congo.

DR Congo pulled off what many are calling an upset, after holding Portugal’s strong 11-man lineup, which included Ronaldo, Joao Neves, Silva, and Fernandes, to a 1-1 draw.

The Group K match held on Wednesday in Houston ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Neves scored for Portugal's side while Yoane Wissa scored for DR Congo. The underwhelming performance saddened Portugal fans, who expected a thrilling opener from their favourite side.

One X user criticised Ronaldo for not showing up and wrote, “To all @Cristiano fans, I understand why you think he is a magician. He has the ability to magically be invisible throughout entire matches. The invisible man strikes again!”

Another expressed, “Portugal is a favorite in this tournament but unfortunately Ronaldo’s ego will be a detriment to the squad. He would be ideal coming off the bench. It’s a hard truth to swallow for all the Ronaldo fans, but his best days are a distant past.”

Fans are calling for benching the 41-year-old all-time leading international goal scorer amid his plans to stay fit and feature in the 2030 World Cup as well.