Meghan Markle on 'high alert' as concerning news reaches Montecito

Meghan Markle hit with shocking warning before UK appearance

Meghan Markle received an alarming update after talks about her and Prince Harry's UK return took over the media.

It has been reported by Bronte Coy that the Sussexes, in mid-July, will mark their much-awaited appearance in the United Kingdom.

The special part is that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might also join their parents.

But, royal expert Phil Dampier warned Meghan of not a very warm welcome by the Britons after she spoke out against the royals.

As per The Sun, the royal commentator shared that Meghan believes "most people in the UK are fair and reasonable" but "many will still not forgive her for her role in taking Harry away and disrespecting the royals."

The Montecito-based couple is taking a "big risk" as they may get "booed" by people.

"They are on safe ground at the Invictus Games event as the servicemen and their families involved have a lot of time for them. But some members of the public do not, and we shall see what happens," Phil stated.

The expert predicted that if Harry and Meghan meet King Charles and Queen Camilla, then we can expect more UK tours in the future.