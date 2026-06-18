King Charles ‘welcomes’ Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot: ‘absolutely amazing’

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s second day of Royal Ascot had been quite buzzing as the attendance had been especially impressive.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence came to watch the races along with their newly wedded son and daughter-in-law. Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall were also present.

However, there was another royalty present amongst them and he even had the honour of performing a special task. Hollywood superstar, Henry Cavill – best known for playing the Man of Steel – made a dapper appearance for the annual event.

The Enola Holmes star seemed to be channelling Sherlock Holmes as he joined a group of friends and was seen chatting. During an interview, Henry was asked what it was like watching the races and going down to the ring where all the royalty -including King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate were present.

“It has been absolutely amazing,” Henry said, noting that it was his first time at Royal Ascot and to see the royals.

He added that while he did see the race with them in the ring but he wasn’t ‘with’ them.

Henry also revealed he got to ring the bell, which signals that the horses were rounding the final turn.