Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and global elite join King for Grand Ascot Procession

Royal Ascot has released the official carriage procession list for Ladies’ Day, with the King and Queen set to lead the royal arrivals for the third consecutive day at the Berkshire racecourse.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will once again take pride of place in the opening carriage.

They will be joined in the first carriage by the King’s cousin, the Earl of Snowdon, along with his girlfriend Isabelle de La Bruyère.

The couple were recently seen among guests at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding earlier this month, and Isabelle is widely recognised as an internationally respected art expert.

The second carriage continues the strong royal presence, bringing together senior members of the family.

Princess Anne will be accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh complete the carriage, adding to the close-knit royal turnout for the day.

The third carriage brings together an international mix of aristocracy, sport, and racing power.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan, who has recently taken on a leading role in her family’s global racing operations following the death of her father, the Aga Khan IV, will be among the prominent figures in attendance.

Her father, who passed away aged 88, was a globally influential spiritual leader of the Ismaili community.

She will be joined by Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani of the Qatari royal family and CEO of Qatar Racing, as well as Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and a familiar face on the racing circuit.

Renowned Irish trainer and former jockey Willie Mullins will also feature among the notable guests in this carriage.

Carriage procession list:

1st Carriage

The King

The Queen

The Earl of Snowdon

Ms Isabelle de la Bruyère

2nd Carriage

The Princess Royal

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

The Duke of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Edinburgh

3rd Carriage

Princess Zahra Aga Khan

HH Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani

Mrs Zara Tindall

Mr Willie Mullins

4th Carriage