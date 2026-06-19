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Prince William holds key talks as Harry UK return creates excitement

Prince Harry dominates headlines with Archie and Lilibet UK return plan

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

Prince William holds key talks as Harry UK return creates excitement
Prince William holds key talks as Harry UK return creates excitement  

Prince William diverted attention to a meaningful conversation as discussions about Prince Harry's UK return took over the internet.

The future King visited the Apricot Centre in Totnes to shed light on life-saving procedures on June 18.

Kensington Palace released a series of photos and videos on social media, showcasing William in key talks with members of society passionate about bringing positive change.

Sharing details about his visit, William's team shared, "The Apricot Centre is demonstrating how sustainable food production can go hand in hand with supporting mental health, education and community resilience.

"Through agroforestry, permaculture and nature-based therapies, its work highlights the positive impact that a connection to nature can have on both people and the environment."

Notably, the latest post by the Prince and Princess of Wales comes at a time when a bombshell about Harry and Meghan's UK comeback dropped.

There have been talks that the Montecito couple, alongside their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are planning to attend Invictus Games promotional events in England in mid-July.

But no official announcement has been made yet. 

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