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Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward confirm attendance at Birmingham sports event

Palace assigns key events to Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie following reunion with Prince Harry

By
A. Akmal
|

Published July 11, 2026

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward confirm attendance at Birmingham sports event
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward confirm attendance at Birmingham sports event

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have carried on with their royal duties assigned to them while a major royal reunion took place on Friday between the King and the Sussexes.

It was a meeting that had been in process since months to finally have King Charles reunited with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It happened as Prince Harry kicked off the ‘one-year-to-go’ activities for the Invictus Games 2027 that are set to held in Birmingham.

It is unclear if members of the royal family will be making an appearance next year, as reports claim that Harry has prepared invites for the royals including King Charles.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who remain loyal to the King and the Crown, will be dutifully following a schedule set by the Palace, which includes two major joint appearances at sporting events.

While it is unknown if Sophie and Edward will be present at the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year, but the royal couple will be heading to the European Athletics Championships in August at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The Birmingham event would be followed by a joint appearance in July for the XXIII Commonwealth Games in Glasglow. Prince Edward is the Vice Patron, Commonwealth Sport, hence he would be arriving early to attend the July 22 event.

Sophie would then accompany Edward on July 30 to support the athletes participating from the across the commonwealth nations. The event celebrates “excellence, determination, and friendship through sport”.

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