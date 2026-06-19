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Bunnie Xo drops bombshell details about Jelly Roll divorce

Bunnie Xo reveals surprising divorce deal with Jelly Roll

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 19, 2026

Bunnie Xo drops bombshell details about Jelly Roll divorce
Bunnie Xo drops bombshell details about Jelly Roll divorce

Most celebrity divorces come with courtroom drama, cryptic posts and endless headlines. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo? 

They are doing things their own way.

Just days after news of their split surfaced, Bunnie opened up about the surprisingly smooth divorce process, revealing that she and the country star have already worked out their settlement – and without a public war.

"My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms," Bunnie shared on her Dumb Blonde podcast. 

"We're literally settling our divorce. We've done it in two weeks, three weeks."

One major detail caught fans’ attention: Jelly Roll is reportedly handing over the couple’s dream property, a sprawling compound Bunnie helped design from the ground up.

"J is so f--king sweet that he's giving me that compound in the divorce," she said, "because he knows how special it is to me."

She even managed to find humour in the situation, joking, "Well, you didn't take care of me in the marriage, but you're taking care of me in the divorce."

Her verdict? "We stan a f--king king."

Despite ending their nearly decade-long marriage, Bunnie insists the bond remains strong. 

"That's my f--king best friend, dude," she said, adding that they're still planning to expand their family through IVF and will continue co-parenting Jelly Roll’s children.

In fact, she’s already encouraging her ex to enjoy single life.

"Go play the f--king field, bro. This is your time to shine. Go f--king drop that f--king wiener off everywhere, dude."

Still, Bunnie admitted the breakup was not easy.

"I felt like we deserved a chance to go to therapy and figure s--t out," she said.

Now, however, she’s embracing a fresh start.

"This was like a resurrection of my soul, because I literally feel like a different human than I was a month and a half ago—and I'm so thankful."

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