Duchess of Gloucester marks 80th Birthday as royal family shares special tribute

The Duchess of Gloucester is celebrating her 80th birthday on Saturday with a touching tribute from the Royal Family.

The milestone was marked with a beautiful photograph of the Duchess alongside her husband, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Shared on the Royal Family’s official social media accounts, the image showed the enduring love story of the couple, who have been married for more than five decades.

Alongside the portrait, the caption read: “Today, The Duchess of Gloucester celebrates her 80th birthday! Swipe to discover more about Her Royal Highness’s life and work."

The post highlighted the Duchess's remarkable life of public service and her decades-long contribution to the monarchy.

In the portrait, she is seen seated on a garden bench while the Duke affectionately places an arm around her shoulders.

For the special occasion, the Birgitte looked elegant in a sage green dress by Ulrich Engler, featuring a fitted collar, buttoned bodice, matching belt and flowing pleated skirt.

The photographs sparked an outpouring of birthday wishes, with royal supporters praising both her grace and unwavering dedication.

Photographer Chris Jackson, who captured the images, described it as “a very special photoshoot” as he joined others in celebrating the milestone.