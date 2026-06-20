Prince Harry hit with new warning after Archie, Lilibet royal update

Prince Harry has received a warning amid speculation about his expected UK trip with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of using his children to win over Britons. However, he has been warned against doing any misadventure in the UK.

Harry's UK tour with his family is a "new tactic that could backfire", an insider has claimed.

King Charles' youngest son has already announced to travel back to Britain to mark the one-year countdown for his Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year.

He's elikely to be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie, now seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

According to one source, the upcoming trip is to invoke pressure on the royal family – that may not prove successful.

"It’s clear to me that Harry and Meghan are doing this to force their hand, so they have to give him security or else they are endangering the children," they told the Daily Mail.

They added: "This is a huge new low as a tactic – and it is going to backfire."

However, another source claimed to the outlet that the King will always choose to forgive and reconcile.

"The King is not an uncaring man," they said. "It’s not that he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren. But he doesn’t want to do anything which can be weaponised against him in the security row. Everyone is very wary."

Some royal experts and historians still believe that the hopes of his family ties is likely to end with his father as the future British monarch, Prince William, allegedly looks increasingly unlikely to extend an olive branch to his estranged younger sibling.

He's said to be left deeply betrayed by Harry's actions and is unlikely to meet him.