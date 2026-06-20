King Charles ‘secret deal' with Prince Harry, Meghan ahead of reunion: Details

The news of King Charles’s reunion with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children has sparked a palpable buzz as the Palace is reportedly making arrangements.

Even though Prince Harry has made several visits to the UK for his work commitments since 2022, Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have not returned.

Insiders have shared previously that a reconciliation effort is underway between the Palace and Montecito for the sake of the monarch, who is still undergoing cancer treatment. Even though there is no official confirmation on the matter, The Sun reports that a secret deal has been in place for the upcoming reunion.

Sources have revealed that the King is “overjoyed” about the visit as the doting grandfather has been yearning to meet Archie and Lilibet in person, and have a relationship like he has with Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children.

There is said to be “an agreement” that Charles will get to see Archie and Lilibet if and when the Sussexes come to the UK.

Moreover, to pacify Harry’s concerns for security, a taxpayer-funded privilege that has been taken away since their exit, Charles is offering a stay at Buckingham Palace, which is the “safest building in Britain”.

There could also be rooms available at St James’s Palace in central London or even Windsor Castle. Another option could be Harry and Meghan’s former home Frogmore Cottage, which has been empty since 2022.

King Charles and Prince Harry have declined to comment on the matter.