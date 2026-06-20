Princess Kate issues emotional update on children as Harry return confirmed

The Prince and Princess of Wales have an important role in the royal family as the future King and Queen, hence, King Charles has delegated some key responsibilities to the couple.

However, there is stir in the Royal Household as an important meeting looms between King Charles and the Sussexes, which is something that Prince William is not on-board with. Even though sources have claimed that the meeting is arranged for the monarch to finally meet his grandchildren.

While William may not be keen on the idea, it is possible that Princess Kate, who is doting mother of three children, could soften up for her niece and nephew, which is hinted in her latest message.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared an update from Kate’s visit to Italy where she spoke deeply about early childhood and how relationships are crucial aspect of it all.

“It is vital to preserve the spirit of childhood alongside healthy development,” Kate penned in her new essay, reflecting on her visit.

“Childhood is foundational in developing a healthy balance between mind, body and spirit. But children are not simply learners of information. They don’t analyse joy but live it; they don’t intellectualise connection, but embody it. They experience the world through feeling – through love.”

Given how strongly Kate feels about young children, the royal could make an exception for Prince Harry’s children.

The arrival of Meghan Markle along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is not yet confirmed officially but Prince Harry will be arriving in the UK for a five-day visit next month.

The future Queen holds a close bond with her father-in-law given their shared struggle with cancer, which is why she may be able to out aside some of her grievances for the reunion.