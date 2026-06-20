Prince William, Kate left in major dilemma after George’s Eton announcement

The Prince and Princess of Wales confirmed that their eldest son, Prince George, will be following the royal tradition and heading to Eton College in September this year.

George, who is the second in line to the throne, has other schools in the running as well, but after much deliberation, Eton was considered to be the most suitable choice especially due to the proximity.

Security is a crucial issue that Prince William and Princess Kate face for their children, and since the school is very close to Windsor, it would make everything easier to manage.

While the arrangements are understood to be in place, there is one key problem that the parents face for George’s royal future, considering the big plans William and Kate have for the reign.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, William’s scheme of modernising the monarchy and using the royal status with a ‘small r’ requires a lot more humility that Eton may not be able to provide.

“There is, though, no getting away from the fact that it is an extremely elite school, far outside the daily experience of most of us. And it comes with eye-watering fees. So, what? They’re rich. They can afford it,” Bond told The Mirror.

“William could have used George’s education to reinforce his own image as a modernising future monarch, bucking tradition, enacting change. But this isn’t about William.”

She continued, “It’s about George and where he will be happy and safe – particularly in this age when everyone has a camera phone. Eton protected and nurtured William and Harry. It will do the same for George, and probably, eventually, Louis.”

The expert noted that there will be other ways that George can have these experiences and learn about people who live in great hardship.

“I’ve no doubt his parents will continue to ensure he has some experience of life outside the gilded cage.”