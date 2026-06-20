King Charles reacts to Bedford Rail tragedy as investigation gets underway

King Charles has expressed his sorrow following the devastating train collision in Bedford that claimed the life of a train driver and left dozens of passengers and crew members injured on Friday evening.

Buckingham Palace said the King is being kept closely informed about developments and has sent his condolences to the victim’s family, while also extending his sympathy to everyone hurt or affected by the tragedy.

Palace statement: “His Majesty is greatly saddened by the rail crash in Bedford yesterday evening and is being kept regularly updated on developments.

His thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased and with all those injured or affected by such a tragic incident.”

The collision occurred near Bedford South and involved two East Midlands Railway services travelling toward London St Pancras.

Emergency services mounted a major response after the crash. The East of England Ambulance Service said 89 people suffered injuries ranging from minor to severe, with 11 reported to be in a very serious condition.

Investigators from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch have begun collecting evidence at the scene and are expected to carry out a full inquiry into how the two trains came into contact.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander urged caution against drawing conclusions before the investigation is complete, while noting that the UK rail network remains among the safest in the world.

Passengers spoke of chaotic scenes in the aftermath. One traveller, Dr Peter Knapp, told the BBC the impact felt “like a bomb explosion,” capturing the shock experienced by those on board.