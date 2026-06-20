Princess Beatrice husband steps in to protect family from big loss

Princess Beatrice’s dark cloud of troubles is not yet over as her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has issued a grave warning about a major issue that needs action.

The couple have reportedly been facing marital troubles, especially owing to the disgrace of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Moreover, it didn’t help that the recently-released audit report by NAO revealed that King Charles has been covering their royal home rent.

The Palace is revising the agreement about whether to continue with the rent or have them evicted. Edoardo is now taking desperate measures to save whatever opportunities they have to make money.

According to author Paula Froelich, property developer Edoardo is being tested in his marriage especially with the ongoing reports about his marriage with Beatrice. However, he is adamant that he doesn’t want any more a damage done by his disgraced father-in-law.

“I think Edo is kind of looking at Beatrice and saying, ‘No, do not have contact with your father. Don’t go around him,’” she told host Tom Sykes on The Royalist Podcast.

“I think it’s much more to do with his own business... which has, of course, taken off since he left his ex, Dara Wang, and immediately hooked up with Beatrice.”

She continued, “So of course he’s saying, ‘Don’t go there, don’t go near your father, he’s toxic, and my business will fail.’”

The report comes after Edoardo clarified his solo travels stating that it’s “completely normal for a business owner to travel for work. It happens in every industry”. He issued the statement after he was criticised for leaving his wife behind especially as she dealt with the emotional impact of her father’s shame.