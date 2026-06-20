Andrew finally joins Prince Harry: New royal demand tests King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has allegedly hinted at supporting his nephew Prince Harry's stance amid his own security fears in the UK.

The former Duke of York allegedly wants taxpayer-funded security after allegedly being attacked near his new home at Sandringham Estate last month.

The latest alleged demand drags Andrew into the Duke's club and puts King Charles on notice as Harry’s legal fight over UK police protection continues.

The former prince, who has been under investigation since his release after a brief detention in February, still faces security threats despite being stripped of his official titles over his ties with the late convicted paedofile jeffrey Epstein.

He's said to remain concerned that he is not provided enough protection and feels as though he is more at risk than other royals, who have round-the-clock security.

A source close to Mountbatten-Windsor told The Telegraph: "This is a clear demonstration of the fact that you cannot un-invent a member of the Royal family.

"Regardless of the fact that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has had his titles removed and is no longer a working royal, he still continues to face security threats.

"There is just as much of a risk to him from fixated individuals as there is to any active members of the royal family, if not more so because of all the publicity surrounding him.

"Despite all that has happened and is happening, he has no choice but to remain the current monarch’s brother and son of the late Queen Elizabeth II."

It is believed the private bodyguards he now employs are former close protection officers of the Metropolitan Police – the team who would protect Andrew if he still received taxpayer-funded security.

Following the alleged threat last month, royal historian Rafe Hedel-Mankoo told The People's Channel that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's current security predicament leaves the Royal Family in an "uncomfortable position".

However, he added that the former prince remains dumbfounded as to why he does not have the same entitlements as the rest of the family.

"Andrew's always believed that he's entitled to taxpayer-funded security and his titles and everything else," he said.

The concerns grew after he was allegedly confronted by a "balaclava-clad" man near his new home.

Alex Jenkinson, 39, was arrested by Norfolk Police and is due to stand trial on July 29. He has pleaded not guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Andrew. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood while in custody on the same day.