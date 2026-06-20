Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward son hints at royal role with latest move

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s son could be preparing to take on some royal responsibilities after all as the teenager made a surprise appearance at a key royal gathering.

James, Earl of Wessex, tagged along with his mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, during the fourth day of Royal Ascot as he filled in for his father. Edward had been scheduled to take on charitable engagements elsewhere.

This was the first time James had made an appearance at Royal Ascot, which is a beloved event for the royals.

Apart from King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales have made an appearance once during the second day.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have showed up since Day one. Prince Edward has also attended two days out of five.

It is not rare for Sophie to make solo appearances for royal events, hence, it could be a significant move to believe that James could possibly want to have a place in the royal spotlight.

Royal fans were delighted to see James, who made his first appearance with the family since the Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Sandringham.

He was dressed smartly in a black morning coat and top hat. The 18-year-old also matched his tie to the same shade of blue as his mother’s dress.

While nothing has been confirmed about James taking up a royal role, reports have claimed that Prince William has a fondness for James and believes there is potential, should he choose to take on a working position in the future.

Edward and Sophie already hold a good reputation as hardworking royals, so James would be learning from the best about the position.