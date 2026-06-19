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Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas bring heat to Miami with new thriller ‘Palm Grove'

Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas new movie is packed with scandal, secrets and seduction

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 19, 2026

Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas bring heat to Miami with new thriller ‘Palm Grove’
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas bring heat to Miami with new thriller ‘Palm Grove’

Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas are heading to Miami – and it sounds like things are about to get very messy.

The two Oscar-nominated stars have officially signed on for Palm Grove, a new erotic thriller that is already generating buzz thanks to its seductive premise and powerhouse cast.

Set inside one of Miami’s most elite neighbourhoods, Palm Grove follows a seemingly perfect wife who discovers her husband has been living a double life.

What begins as heartbreak quickly spirals into a dangerous game of secrets, power and temptation, where betrayal becomes its own kind of thrill.

If that sounds juicy, Hollywood seems to agree.

The project comes from Chernin Entertainment, the studio behind the recent horror hit Backrooms, and will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó.

The screenplay was written by James Morosini, known for the darkly comedic hit I Love My Dad.

The casting alone is enough to get movie fans talking. Hudson, who earned Oscar nominations for Almost Famous and Song Sung Blue, joins forces with Blonde star Ana de Armas, whose performances continue to make her one of Hollywood’s most in-demand leading ladies.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the combination of luxury, deception and psychological mind games is already positioning Palm Grove as one of the most anticipated thrillers on the horizon.

For now, fans will have to wait for more details–but one thing is clear: when Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas share the screen, sparks are almost guaranteed to fly. 

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