Jelly Roll breaks silence after Bunnie Xo's podcast about their divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, real names Jason and Alisa DeFord, have been married for 10 years

Jelly Roll is addressing his divorce from Bunnie Xo for the first and final time.

The country star, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, chose to say his piece during a June 18th concert in New York just as Bunnie Xo (real name Alisa DeFord) dropped her Dumb Blonde podcast episode about their recently-announced divorce.

“I wasn’t gonna talk about this tonight, but while we’re talking about liars, the internet is a liar too,” Jelly Roll told the crowd at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in a video he posted to his social media. “It’s the only time, and the only city I’m gonna speak about this. So break your camera phones out now,” he added.

“Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today,” he said, still calling her his “wife” as the divorce has not been finalised yet (per court docs, their date of separation was May 9 and Jelly Roll was the one to file for divorce on May 18).

The Grammy-winner insisted that “nobody cheated on nobody,” despite online speculation. He told his fans to “go watch” Bunnie Xo’s podcast as “every word of it is the truth.”

“That will be my best friend forever,” he declared. “This is the only time I will ever speak about it. Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years, they were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that.”

In her podcast, Bunnie Xo echoed that sentiment, referring to Jelly Roll — who she calls “Jay” — as her “best friend.”

She revealed that the separation stemmed from a Mother’s Day fight where she ended up telling him to just “file the f***ing divorce papers,” and he did.

Though she insists the divorce ‘was not mutual” and she regrets saying it “out of anger,” the fight was “a wake-up call.”

The couple have been married for nearly 10 years and briefly split in 2018 after Jelly Roll had an affair.