Meghan Trainor’s bold new look sparks hilarious reaction at home

Meghan Trainor was expecting gasps, compliments and maybe a little shock after debuting a dramatic new haircut. Instead, she got something far more relatable: complete confusion.

The Made You Look singer took fans along for the reveal in a hilarious Instagram video after trading her signature long blonde hair for a chic new “mom bob.”

And while Trainor clearly felt the transformation was impossible to miss, her family had other ideas.

The first stop on her reaction tour was husband Daryl Sabara, who immediately noticed the change.

“Wow,” Sabara said as he looked up from the couch before adding, “I love it.”

That warm response quickly gave was to comedy when the next person she showed did not even realise anything was different.

“Dude, it's so different. I cut off a whole body,” Trainor joked, laughing at the unexpected reaction.

Then came the ultimate test: her kids.

Trying to get her sons to notice the fresh haircut, Trainor asked, “What's different about mama? What did I change?”

“I don't know,” one of them replied without hesitation.

After a few more hints, the answer finally arrived.

“Ah, your hair.”

“My hair! Do you like it?” Trainor responded, clearly relieved someone had figured it out.

The singer later revealed that celebrity hairstylist Anyssa Maciel was behind the makeover, which she proudly dubbed her new “mom bob.”

“I got a mom bob and only @darylsabara noticed bahaha thank you @stylebymaciel I love it so much!” she wrote alongside the post.

The transformation surprised fans, especially since just days earlier Trainor was still rocking her familiar long blonde locks while celebrating Sabara’s birthday.

If the singer learned anything from the experience, it’s that major haircut might feel life-changing–but getting your kids to notice it is an entirely different challenge.