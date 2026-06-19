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Cruz Beckham shows support for David Beckham amid Brooklyn's new video drama

Cruz paid tribute to his former player father's iconic '7' England shirt as he stepped out with girlfriend Jackie Apostel

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 19, 2026

Cruz Beckham shows support for David Beckham amid Brooklyns new video drama

Cruz Beckham has publicly shown his support for his father, David Beckham, after his eldest brother Brooklyn's World Cup advert drew attention.

In the new DoorDash clip, Brooklyn jokes about watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home.

The advert ends with a similar message to his first video, which said “It’s complicated. More soon.” 

Meanwhile,  budding musician Cruz, 21, paid tribute to his former player father's iconic '7' England shirt as he stepped out with girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30, for a starry bash in celebration of England’s first game against Croatia, in which they triumphed 4-2.

Cruz Beckham shows support for David Beckham amid Brooklyns new video drama

Jackie, who has been dating Cruz two years ago, took to Instagram to share footage of Cruz DIY-ing his top, drawing the number on the back with a Sharpie, with his father later signed.

It comes after David Beckham was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as the United States marks the beginning of its first men's World Cup on home soil since 1994.

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